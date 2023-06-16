© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause June 30, 2023: inCOPnegro

Season 25 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance. Meanwhile, an arts community is growing and flourishing in Zanesville. And, Cleveland's Baroque Orchestra Apollo's Fire adds a Klezmer clarinet to its repertoire.

Aired: 06/28/23
Applause
Applause June 16, 2023: Antique Roadshow at Stan Hywet
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
Episode: S25 E27 | 26:46
Applause
Applause May 26, 2023: America SCORES Cleveland
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
Episode: S25 E26 | 26:46
Applause
Applause May 19, 2023: Mother Mary Thomas
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Episode: S25 E25 | 26:46
Applause
Applause May 12, 2023: Marilyn Shaker
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Episode: S25 E24 | 26:46
Applause
Applause April 28, 2023: Kaboom Collective, Keith Haring
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:46
Applause
Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Episode: S25 E22 | 26:46
Applause
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:46
Applause
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
