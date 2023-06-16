Applause June 30, 2023: inCOPnegro

Extras
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.