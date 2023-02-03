© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile

Season 25 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

Satellite images of the earth are used in "Geographic Information Systems," or GIS, mostly for scientific purposes. Now, an artist in Ashtabula County is transforming the beauty and complexity of GIS into colorful quilts. Plus, Cleveland artist Mark Howard does a 180, going from figurative to abstract art. And, Muamin Collective brings their distinctive beats to our studios.

Aired: 02/09/23
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:46
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:46
Applause December 16, 2022: Forgotten Malls of the Rust Belt
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 16, 2022: Forgotten Malls of the Rust Belt
Follow an Akron photographer as she documents the forgotten era of shopping malls.
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:46
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:46
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:46
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:46
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:46
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:46
