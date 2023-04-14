© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Applause

Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society

Season 25 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

National Postcard Week is just around the corner and the Western Reserve Postcard Society is preparing for its annual show. It's also a special year as the group of about a hundred members celebrates a major milestone -- its 50th Anniversary. Let's step back to a time before cell phone cameras and text messages and remember the handwritten postcard.

Aired: 04/19/23
Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society
Extras
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:46
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:46
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:46
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:46
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:46
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:46
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:46
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:46
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:46
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:46
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46