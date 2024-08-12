Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1

Extras
Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Lamp Base, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Eames Zenith Chair, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond Ring, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Hadley’s Quadrant, ca. 1715
Appraisal: Pennsylvania Queen Anne Candlestand, ca. 1740
Appraisal: Massachusetts Folk Art Carving, ca. 1840
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Appraisal: American Bicycle Catalog Collection, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Louis XVI-style Chandelier, ca. 1965
Appraisal: 1934 Yankees Team-signed Baseball
All
-
All
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 28
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 27
-
Season 26
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 25
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 24
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 23
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 22
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 21
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 20
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 19
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 18
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 16
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 15
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 14
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 13
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 12
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 11
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Rafael Eledge look at Civil War cigarette booklets
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Kathleen Bailey discuss antique Ohio Valley Glass
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!