Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1

Season 28 Episode 18

Discover updated Denver delights including a 1941 C. F. Martin 000-42 guitar, a Louis XVI-style porphyry & bronze mirror, ca. 1880, and a Maria Koogle schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1817. One almost tripled in value to $115,000 to $150,000!

Aired: 10/06/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28
Watch 52:58
Antiques Roadshow
Albuquerque, NM, Hour 1
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Episode: S19 E19 | 52:58
Watch 53:02
Antiques Roadshow
Charleston, WV, Hour 3 (2015)
Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Rafael Eledge look at Civil War cigarette booklets
Episode: S19 E18 | 53:02
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 13
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Episode: S28 E25 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 3
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Episode: S28 E15 | 52:26
Watch 53:00
Antiques Roadshow
Charleston, WV, Hour 2 (2015)
Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Kathleen Bailey discuss antique Ohio Valley Glass
Episode: S19 E17 | 53:00
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E14 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13 | 52:24