Antiques Road Trip

Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 5

Season 22 Episode 5 | 43m 53s

A secret map once used by the RAF navigates David to potential profits while a fruity 350-year-old book gets Roo’s attention. Who’ll win the final auction in North Shields?

Aired: 04/23/23
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 5
Extras
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 4
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 4
In Somerset pubs, Irita buys a mirror and Tim takes up West Country skittles. Game on!
Episode: S22 E9 | 43:30
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 2
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 2
Antiquers Roo Irvine and David Harper visit York and Durham buying dolls beds and clowns.
Episode: S22 E2 | 43:34
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 3
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 3
Tim knocks the stuffing out of an anatomical model and Irita finds her inner Mary Poppins.
Episode: S22 E8 | 43:33
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 3
Watch 43:29
Antiques Road Trip
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 3
A Yorkshire trip sees David buy a wooden cat and Roo learns the history of the loo.
Episode: S22 E3 | 43:29
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 4
Watch 43:28
Antiques Road Trip
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 4
Roo gets her head stuck in an antique while David finds a bull in a china shop.
Episode: S22 E4 | 43:28
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 5
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 5
Experts Irita and Tim visit the south coast. Pewter purchases will determine the winner.
Episode: S22 E10 | 43:33
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 1
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Roo Irvine and David Harper, Day 1
Roo Irvine hunts for antiques in Lincolnshire while David Harper sets sail from Hull.
Episode: S22 E1 | 43:33
Paul Martin and Raj Bisram, Day 2
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Paul Martin and Raj Bisram, Day 2
Antique clocks and cocktail trays with dealer Paul Martin and auctioneer Raj Bisram.
Episode: S22 E12 | 43:36
Paul Martin and Raj Bisram, Day 1
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Paul Martin and Raj Bisram, Day 1
Antiques dealer Paul Martin makes his debut alongside seasoned tripper Raj Bisram.
Episode: S22 E11 | 43:27
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 1
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 1
Newbie expert Irita Marriott gives Tim Medhurst a run for his money in Lincolnshire.
Episode: S22 E6 | 43:33