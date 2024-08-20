Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott – Day 5

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
All
-
All
-
Season 27
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 26
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 25
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 24
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 23
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 22
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 21
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 20
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 19
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 18
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 17
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 16
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 15
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 14
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 13
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 12
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 11
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 10
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 9
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 8
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 7
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 6
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 5
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 4
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 3
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 2
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill head to Wales in a 1987 Lotus Éclat to start their new trip.
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill’s finds include pine furniture and a woven tapestry.
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott crisscross the Welsh border looking for antique goodies.
It’s a tour of The Fens, with secret doors, prehistoric artifacts and time travel.
Irita Marriott and Baj Bisram’s third day features heavy metal and reggae.
It’s cuddly toys, dumbwaiters and 20th century glass on Mark and Izzy’s final day.
Hettie Jago spots a pair of fish jugs, while David Harper picks up a beaded tapestry.
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill pick up an inkwell, majolica plate and more.
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill uncover a Victorian tea kettle and Royal Worcester Cup.
In Essex, some Indian advertising memorabilia and a rose-gold ticker.