Antiques Road Trip

Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott, Day 1

Season 25 Episode 1 | 43m 34s

In Norfolk, Irita Marriott finds a 19th century automaton and learns about a hero from The Great War.Raj Bisram buys a damaged Stoneware Doulton flask and discovers how Princess Catherine helped rescue Jewish families from Nazi Germany.

Aired: 07/20/23
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
Watch 43:22
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer, Day 2
Izzie Balmer and James Braxton uncover a story of forbidden love on today’s trip
Episode: S25 E22 | 43:22
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer, Day 3
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer’s jaunt around Wales turns up tramp art and bamboo.
Episode: S25 E23 | 43:32
Watch 43:28
Antiques Road Trip
Mark Hill and Roo Irvine, Day 4
Roo Irvine and Mark Hill discover whisky glasses and a 1950s Bakelite television.
Episode: S25 E19 | 43:28
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin-Sharp, Day 5
Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin-Sharp’s trip has a silver poodle and a bronze lizard.
Episode: S25 E10 | 43:34
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott, Day 4
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott are in Devonshire, for cream teas and old treasures.
Episode: S25 E4 | 43:39
Watch 43:52
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer, Day 5
James Baxton and Izzie Balmer’s final outing includes cute dogs and magpie tendencies.
Episode: S25 E25 | 43:52
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Tim Medhurst and Margie Cooper, Day 1
Margie Cooper and Tim Medhurst find a rare jug and a Roman shoe as they explore Cumbria.
Episode: S25 E11 | 43:27
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer, Day 4
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer hunt for antiques in Snowdonia National Park in Wales.
Episode: S25 E24 | 43:33
Watch 43:25
Antiques Road Trip
Mark Hill and Roo Irvine, Day 3
Roo Irvine and rookie Road Tripper Mark Hill are in the Scottish Highlands.
Episode: S25 E18 | 43:25
Watch 43:21
Antiques Road Trip
Mark Hill and Roo Irvine, Day 1
Roo Irvine and new Road Tripper, Mark Hill, head to Scotland.
Episode: S25 E16 | 43:21