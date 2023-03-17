© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 1
Season 21 Episode 11 | 43m 32s

Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst traverse the Scottish border. Both try to make a profit from militaria as they do battle at auction in Edinburgh. Plus, Phil ends up in a hedge.

Aired: 04/16/23
Extras
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 2
Watch 43:19
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 2
Margie and Natasha hunt antiques in Scotland. A rare piece of Victoriana goes to auction.
Episode: S21 E7 | 43:19
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 3
Watch 43:31
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 3
Margie Cooper and Natasha Raskin Sharp are on the hunt for antiques in the Lake District.
Episode: S21 E8 | 43:31
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 1
Watch 43:41
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 1
Experts Charles Hanson and James Braxton search out antiques in Oxfordshire.
Episode: S21 E1 | 43:41
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 4
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 4
An antiques romp through sunny Kent. Charles turns to gardening and James gets breakfast.
Episode: S21 E4 | 43:34
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 2
Auctioneers James and Charles set off in search of antiques but meet some incredible dogs.
Episode: S21 E2 | 43:27
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 3
Watch 43:41
Antiques Road Trip
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 3
Experts Christina Trevanion and Serhat Ahmet go shopping outside their comfort zones.
Episode: S21 E18 | 43:41
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 5
Watch 43:40
Antiques Road Trip
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 5
Last chance to shop for Christina and Serhat. Foolishly, one expert ends up in a bog.
Episode: S21 E20 | 43:40
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 2
Izzie goes walkies with some cute pooches and Catherine rustles up an ancient pasty.
Episode: S21 E22 | 43:27
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Wales is wet and Phil’s on the bike! Tim gets rarebit but will he be eating humble pie?
Episode: S21 E15 | 43:36
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 3
Watch 43:41
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 3
Izzie takes to the waves in Newquay and Catherine wrestles with local history.
Episode: S21 E23 | 43:41