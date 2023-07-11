James Braxton and Izzie Balmer, Day 1

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin-Sharp’s trip has a silver poodle and a bronze lizard.
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott are in Devonshire, for cream teas and old treasures.
Izzie Balmer and James Braxton uncover a story of forbidden love on today’s trip
James Braxton and Izzie Balmer’s jaunt around Wales turns up tramp art and bamboo.
Roo Irvine and Mark Hill discover whisky glasses and a 1950s Bakelite television.
A strongman and a dentist help Mark Hill and Roo Irvine on their Scottish antique hunt.
Margie Cooper and Tim Medhurst find a rare African antique on the Isle of Man.
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott plunder the shops of Cornwall.
Who will be crowned antiquing champ -- Margie Cooper or Tim Medhurst?
Margie Cooper and Tim Medhurst are in Lancashire for the most frightening Road Trip yet.