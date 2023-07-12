Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Antiques Road Trip Season 26
Antiques Road Trip Season 25
Antiques Road Trip Season 24
Antiques Road Trip Season 23
Antiques Road Trip Season 22
Antiques Road Trip Season 21
Antiques Road Trip Season 20
Antiques Road Trip Season 19
Antiques Road Trip Season 18
Antiques Road Trip Season 17
Antiques Road Trip Season 16
Antiques Road Trip Season 15
Antiques Road Trip Season 14
Antiques Road Trip Season 13
Antiques Road Trip Season 12
Antiques Road Trip Season 11
Antiques Road Trip Season 10
Antiques Road Trip Season 9
Antiques Road Trip Season 8
Antiques Road Trip Season 7
Antiques Road Trip Season 6
Antiques Road Trip Season 5
Antiques Road Trip Season 4
Antiques Road Trip Season 3
Antiques Road Trip Season 2
Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
The last auction in Leicestershire--will Catherine Southon or David Harper be victorious?
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Margie Cooper makes a big profit from oak while Ochuko Ojiri’s silver leaves him shaken.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with a gruesome history
It’s a feisty reunion in Kent for Road Trippers Catherine Southon and David Harper.
A trunk filled with silver and an early 20th century mbira are in the final auction.
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.