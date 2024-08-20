© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Antiques Road Trip

Catherine Southon and Phil Serrell – Day 4

Season 27 Episode 24 | 43m 39s

Today, Catherine Southon picks up vintage chairs, a Murano glass bead necklace, an ebonized elephant head page turner and a cheese mold. Phil Serrell finds some Murano glass of his own, plus a library chair, an elegant mirror and more.

Aired: 08/25/24
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 1
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill head to Wales in a 1987 Lotus Éclat to start their new trip.
Episode: S27 E6 | 43:35
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 2
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill’s finds include pine furniture and a woven tapestry.
Episode: S27 E7 | 43:32
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott – Day 2
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott crisscross the Welsh border looking for antique goodies.
Episode: S27 E2 | 43:32
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott – Day 5
Irita and Raj head to the seaside in Lincolnshire before the final auction showdown.
Episode: S27 E5 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott – Day 4
It’s a tour of The Fens, with secret doors, prehistoric artifacts and time travel.
Episode: S27 E4 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott – Day 3
Irita Marriott and Baj Bisram’s third day features heavy metal and reggae.
Episode: S27 E3 | 43:39
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 5
It’s cuddly toys, dumbwaiters and 20th century glass on Mark and Izzy’s final day.
Episode: S27 E10 | 43:35
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
David Harper and Hettie Jago – Day 1
Hettie Jago spots a pair of fish jugs, while David Harper picks up a beaded tapestry.
Episode: S27 E11 | 43:36
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 4
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill pick up an inkwell, majolica plate and more.
Episode: S27 E9 | 43:32
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 3
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill uncover a Victorian tea kettle and Royal Worcester Cup.
Episode: S27 E8 | 43:32