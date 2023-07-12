© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Antiques Road Trip

Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 5

Season 26 Episode 10 | 43m 34s

Catherine Southon and David Harper are on their last leg in Devon heading to the final auction in Leicestershire, and their jaunt affords them lots of places to unearth things with an interesting past.

Aired: 07/27/23
Extras
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 2
Margie Cooper is charmed by a spaniel while Ochuko Ojiri lands a bargain birdcage.
Episode: S26 E2 | 43:32
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 1
A 1940s fairground collectible and a silver egg cup with a royal connection.
Episode: S26 E1 | 43:30
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 5
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
Episode: S26 E15 | 43:33
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 4
In Worcestershire, Victorian kitchen gadgets and a piece of 1970s modern art.
Episode: S26 E4 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with a gruesome history
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 1
It’s a feisty reunion in Kent for Road Trippers Catherine Southon and David Harper.
Episode: S26 E6 | 43:37
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 5
A trunk filled with silver and an early 20th century mbira are in the final auction.
Episode: S26 E5 | 43:36
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34