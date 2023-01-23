© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Stir-Fry and Congee
America's Test Kitchen

Stir-Fry and Congee

Season 23 Episode 2307 | 24m 23s

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for bamboo steamers. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Congee.

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 04/18/23
Stir-Fry and Congee
Pork Chops and Blondies
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Unexpected Salads
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Unexpected Salads
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Episode: S22 E2226 | 24:53
Pupusas and Yuca
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Pupusas and Yuca
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Episode: S22 E2225 | 24:53
Summer Decadence
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Summer Decadence
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Episode: S22 E2224 | 24:53
Starring: Tomatoes
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Starring: Tomatoes
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Episode: S22 E2223 | 24:53
Breakfast with a Kick
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast with a Kick
Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwiches and Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.
Episode: S22 E2215 | 24:53
Shareable Spanish Fare
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Shareable Spanish Fare
Spanish-Style Meatballs in Almond Sauce and Andalusian Spinach and Chickpeas.
Episode: S22 E2210 | 24:53
Perfectly Fried Seafood
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Perfectly Fried Seafood
The ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches and showstopping Rhode Island Style Fried Calamari.
Episode: S22 E2218 | 24:53
Porchetta-Style Turkey and Fennel
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Porchetta-Style Turkey and Fennel
Turkey Breast, Roasted Fennel with Orange-Honey Dressing and smart oven reviews.
Episode: S23 E2302 | 26:46
Ultimate Yule Log
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Ultimate Yule Log
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Caramel-Espresso Yule Log.
Episode: S23 E2301 | 26:46
Breakfast of Champions
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast of Champions
Omelets with cheddar and chives, bottled cold brew tasting and breakfast sausage patties.
Episode: S23 E2303 | 26:46
Two Simple Pastas
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Two Simple Pastas
Pasta Cacio e Uova, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage and reviews of chef’s knives under $75.
Episode: S23 E2304 | 26:46
Beef Wellington
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Beef Wellington
Show-stopping Beef Wellington and a tasting of domestic caviar.
Episode: S23 E2305 | 26:46
Italian Sweets
Watch 24:23
America's Test Kitchen
Italian Sweets
Struffoli, Pistachio-Spice Biscotti and a head-to-head tasting of single-origin chocolate.
Episode: S23 E2306 | 24:23
Hearty Alpine Fare
Watch 24:23
America's Test Kitchen
Hearty Alpine Fare
Hearty Tartiflette, Red Wine Risotto with Beans and all about mushrooms.
Episode: S23 E2308 | 24:23
