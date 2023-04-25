Spring Chicken Dinner

Extras
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwiches and Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.
Spanish-Style Meatballs in Almond Sauce and Andalusian Spinach and Chickpeas.
Turkish Poached Eggs, Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs and Matzo Brei.
Milk Chocolate Crémeux Tart, Sweet Cream Ice Cream and all about coconut products..
Omelets with cheddar and chives, bottled cold brew tasting and breakfast sausage patties.
Pasta Cacio e Uova, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage and reviews of chef’s knives under $75.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Caramel-Espresso Yule Log.
Turkey Breast, Roasted Fennel with Orange-Honey Dressing and smart oven reviews.
Show-stopping Beef Wellington and a tasting of domestic caviar.
Struffoli, Pistachio-Spice Biscotti and a head-to-head tasting of single-origin chocolate.
Hearty Tartiflette, Red Wine Risotto with Beans and all about mushrooms.
Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan, top picks for bamboo steamers and Congee.