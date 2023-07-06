© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

America's Test Kitchen

Spanish Summer Supper

Season 23 Episode 2325 | 24m 23s

Test cook Keith Dresser and host Bridget Lancaster grill up Pinchos Morunos (Spanish Grilled Pork Kebabs). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about dried chiles and science expert Dan Souza explains melting points. Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Julia Collin Davison Pa Amb Tomàquet (Catalan Tomato Bread), and finally, hosts Bridget and Julia make refreshing Rosé Sangria.

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 09/26/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
