Pork Chops and Maple Cake

Test cook Elle Simone Scott cooks host Julia Collin Davison Pan-Seared Thick-Cut, Bone-In Pork Chops. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of bone broth, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews apple corers. Test cook Keith Dresser makes host Bridget Lancaster a magical Pouding Chômeur.