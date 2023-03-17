Eggs Around the World

Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Çýlbýr (Turkish Poached Eggs with Yogurt and Spiced Butter). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews sponge holders. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Bridget Lancaster Xîhóngshì Chao Jîdàn (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs). Test cook Keith Dresser and Julia cook Matzo Brei.