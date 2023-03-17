© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Eggs Around the World
America's Test Kitchen

Eggs Around the World

Season 23 Episode 2310 | 24m 23s

Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Çýlbýr (Turkish Poached Eggs with Yogurt and Spiced Butter). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews sponge holders. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Bridget Lancaster Xîhóngshì Chao Jîdàn (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs). Test cook Keith Dresser and Julia cook Matzo Brei.

Aired: 01/06/23 | Expires: 05/30/23
Eggs Around the World
Pork Chops and Blondies
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Unexpected Salads
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Unexpected Salads
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Episode: S22 E2226 | 24:53
Pupusas and Yuca
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Pupusas and Yuca
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Episode: S22 E2225 | 24:53
Summer Decadence
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Summer Decadence
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Episode: S22 E2224 | 24:53
Starring: Tomatoes
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Starring: Tomatoes
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Episode: S22 E2223 | 24:53
Breakfast with a Kick
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast with a Kick
Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwiches and Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.
Episode: S22 E2215 | 24:53
Shareable Spanish Fare
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Shareable Spanish Fare
Spanish-Style Meatballs in Almond Sauce and Andalusian Spinach and Chickpeas.
Episode: S22 E2210 | 24:53
Perfectly Fried Seafood
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Perfectly Fried Seafood
The ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches and showstopping Rhode Island Style Fried Calamari.
Episode: S22 E2218 | 24:53
Hearty Alpine Fare
Watch 24:23
America's Test Kitchen
Hearty Alpine Fare
Hearty Tartiflette, Red Wine Risotto with Beans and all about mushrooms.
Episode: S23 E2308 | 24:23
Stir-Fry and Congee
Watch 24:23
America's Test Kitchen
Stir-Fry and Congee
Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan, top picks for bamboo steamers and Congee.
Episode: S23 E2307 | 24:23
Porchetta-Style Turkey and Fennel
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Porchetta-Style Turkey and Fennel
Turkey Breast, Roasted Fennel with Orange-Honey Dressing and smart oven reviews.
Episode: S23 E2302 | 26:46
Ultimate Yule Log
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Ultimate Yule Log
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Caramel-Espresso Yule Log.
Episode: S23 E2301 | 26:46
Breakfast of Champions
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast of Champions
Omelets with cheddar and chives, bottled cold brew tasting and breakfast sausage patties.
Episode: S23 E2303 | 26:46
Two Simple Pastas
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Two Simple Pastas
Pasta Cacio e Uova, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage and reviews of chef’s knives under $75.
Episode: S23 E2304 | 26:46
Beef Wellington
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Beef Wellington
Show-stopping Beef Wellington and a tasting of domestic caviar.
Episode: S23 E2305 | 26:46
Italian Sweets
Watch 24:23
America's Test Kitchen
Italian Sweets
Struffoli, Pistachio-Spice Biscotti and a head-to-head tasting of single-origin chocolate.
Episode: S23 E2306 | 24:23
