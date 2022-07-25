© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

America's Test Kitchen

Crepes Two Ways

Season 21 Episode 2108 | 24m 12s

Host Julia Collin Davison cooks a French staple, Galettes Complètes (Buckwheat Crepes with Ham, Egg, and Cheese). Ingredient expert Jack Bishop compares alternative flours, and test cook Dan Souza makes Bánh Xèo (Sizzling Vietnamese Crepes).

Aired: 01/01/21
Crepes Two Ways
