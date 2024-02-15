A Taste of Thailand

Extras
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Chraime, Coconut Macaroons with Chocolate and Almonds; bitter herbs; copper skillets.
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners, Jamaican Pepper Steak; kitchen gear maintenance.