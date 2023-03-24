© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

American Masters

Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV

Season 37 Episode 4

See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art and coiner of the term “electronic superhighway.” Born in Japan-occupied Korea, Paik went on to become a pillar of the American avant-garde and transformed modern image-making with his sculptures, films and performances. Experience his creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik's own writings.

Aired: 05/15/23
In The Making
Watch 1:51:39
American Masters
In The Making
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:51:39
Dr. Tony Fauci
Watch 1:53:11
American Masters
Dr. Tony Fauci
Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:53:11
Roberta Flack
Watch 1:23:33
American Masters
Roberta Flack
Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:23:33
Joe Papp in Five Acts
Watch 1:21:56
American Masters
Joe Papp in Five Acts
Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, believed great art is for all.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:21:56
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Jason Momoa narrates the story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.
Episode: S36 E3 | 1:23:57
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Watch 1:53:01
American Masters
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Explore the life of the famous singer who became an icon for the civil rights movement.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:53:01
Ailey
Watch 1:23:21
American Masters
Ailey
The story of a visionary artist who found salvation through dance.
Episode: S36 E1 | 1:23:21
Becoming Helen Keller (Extended Audio Description Version)
Watch 1:36:11
American Masters
Becoming Helen Keller (Extended Audio Description Version)
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Episode: S35 E12 | 1:36:11
Becoming Helen Keller
Watch 1:22:50
American Masters
Becoming Helen Keller
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Episode: S35 E11 | 1:22:50
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Watch 1:28:42
American Masters
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Explore the life and 70-year career of the iconic Latina actor, performer and activist.
Episode: S35 E10 | 1:28:42