Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Extras
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Chef Ethan Lim creates vibrant dishes inspired by the rich, complex history of Cambodia.
Artist Senghor Reid draws inspiration from current events and his hometown of Detroit.
Caribbean-American D.J. Walshy Fire electrifies audiences with dancehall-inspired beats.
Ojibwe artist Jonathan Thunder explores the mythic inspirations of his surrealist work.
A lyrical exploration of the life and work of Mexican-American poet Alejandro Jimenez.
In this outtake from "J'Nai Bridges Unamplified," J'Nai prepares for a final appearance.
Black musicians have always had a place in the history of country music.
J'Nai Bridges talks about the pros and cons of life as an opera singer.
All
-
All
-
American Masters Season 37
-
American Masters Season 36
-
American Masters Season 35
-
Season 34
-
Season 33
-
American Masters Season 32
-
American Masters Season 31
-
American Masters Season 30
-
American Masters Season 29
-
American Masters Season 28
-
American Masters Season 27
-
American Masters Season 26
-
American Masters Season 25
-
American Masters Season 24
-
American Masters Season 23
-
American Masters Season 22
-
American Masters Season 21
-
American Masters Season 20
-
American Masters Season 18
-
American Masters Season 17
-
American Masters Season 14
-
American Masters Season 12
-
American Masters Season 4
-
American Masters Season 3
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.
Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.
Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, believed great art is for all.
Jason Momoa narrates the story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.
Explore the life of the famous singer who became an icon for the civil rights movement.
The story of a visionary artist who found salvation through dance.
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.
Revisit the remarkable career and life of an icon who became a human rights pioneer.