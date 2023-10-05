© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

American Experience

The War on Disco

Season 35 Episode 9

The War on Disco explores the culture war that erupted over the rise of Disco music. The hostility came to a head on July 12, 1979, when a riot led by rock fans broke out at “Disco Demolition Night” during a baseball game in Chicago

Aired: 10/29/23
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Preview: S35 E9 | 0:30
Watch 10:00
American Experience
Chapter 1 |The War on Disco
Watch a preview of The War on Disco.
Clip: S35 E9 | 10:00
Watch 12:45
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
Watch a preview of The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools.
Clip: S35 E8 | 12:45
Watch 1:25
American Experience
Trailer | The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Preview: S35 E8 | 1:25
Watch 1:53
American Experience
Trailer | The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Preview: S35 E7 | 1:53
Watch 11:09
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Busing Battleground
Watch a preview of The Busing Battleground.
Clip: S35 E7 | 11:09
Watch 4:47
American Experience
After Brown v. Board
Brown v. Board of Education Didn't End Segregation.
Clip: S35 E7 | 4:47
Watch 2:18
American Experience
From the Vault: Bill Russell
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
Clip: S35 E7 | 2:18
Watch 0:59
American Experience
The Busing Battleground: Who's Who
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 8:52
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Casa Susanna
Watch a preview of Casa Susanna.
Clip: S35 E6 | 8:52
