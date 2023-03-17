© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

American Experience

The Sun Queen

Season 35 Episode 5

Scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun. Though undercut and thwarted by her male colleagues, she persevered to design the first successfully solar-heated house in 1948 and held more than 20 patents.

Aired: 04/03/23
Extras
Trailer | The Sun Queen
Watch 1:29
American Experience
Trailer | The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Preview: S35 E5 | 1:29
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Preview: S35 E4 | 0:30
Chapter 1 | The Movement and the "Madman"
Watch 12:05
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Movement and the "Madman"
Watch a preview of The Movement and the "Madman"
Clip: S35 E4 | 12:05
The Woman Behind Monopoly
Watch 4:44
American Experience
The Woman Behind Monopoly
Monopoly might be America's favorite board game, but it has a surprising secret.
Clip: S35 E3 | 4:44
Who's Who
Watch 0:44
American Experience
Who's Who
Meet the characters in "Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History."
Clip: S35 E3 | 0:44
Trailer | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 1:15
American Experience
Trailer | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Preview: S35 E3 | 1:15
Chapter 1 | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 10:43
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch a preview of Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History.
Clip: S35 E3 | 10:43
The Films of Zora Neale Hurston
Watch 2:58
American Experience
The Films of Zora Neale Hurston
Interview with filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain about the ethnographic work of Hurston.
Clip: S35 E2 | 2:58
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Preview: S35 E2 | 0:30
Chapter 1 | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
Watch 10:15
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Clip: S35 E2 | 10:15
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
The African American Experience
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
The Lie Detector
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Plague at the Golden Gate
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Flood in the Desert
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45
Zoot Suit Riots
Watch 51:32
American Experience
Zoot Suit Riots
In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date.
Episode: S14 E6 | 51:32
The American Diplomat
Watch 52:43
American Experience
The American Diplomat
Three Black diplomats who broke racial barriers at the State Department during Cold War.
Episode: S34 E2 | 52:43
Riveted: The History of Jeans
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Riveted: The History of Jeans
Discover the fascinating and surprising story of this iconic American garment.
Episode: S34 E1 | 52:39