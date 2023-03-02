© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

American Experience

The Movement and the "Madman"

Season 35 Episode 4

Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement. Told through firsthand accounts, the film reveals how movement leaders mobilized disparate groups to create two massive protests that changed history.

Aired: 03/27/23
Extras
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Preview: S35 E4 | 0:30
Chapter 1 | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 10:43
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch a preview of Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History.
Clip: S35 E3 | 10:43
Trailer | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 1:15
American Experience
Trailer | Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Preview: S35 E3 | 1:15
The Woman Behind Monopoly
Watch 4:44
American Experience
The Woman Behind Monopoly
Monopoly might be America's favorite board game, but it has a surprising secret.
Clip: S35 E3 | 4:44
Who's Who
Watch 0:44
American Experience
Who's Who
Meet the characters in "Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History."
Clip: S35 E3 | 0:44
The Films of Zora Neale Hurston
Watch 2:58
American Experience
The Films of Zora Neale Hurston
Interview with filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain about the ethnographic work of Hurston.
Clip: S35 E2 | 2:58
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Preview: S35 E2 | 0:30
Chapter 1 | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
Watch 10:15
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Clip: S35 E2 | 10:15
Zora Neale Hurston, In Her Own Words
Watch 1:44
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston, In Her Own Words
A glimpse into the anthropologist’s trailblazing practice, as described by Hurston herself
Clip: S35 E2 | 1:44
The Third Degree
Watch 4:16
American Experience
The Third Degree
The prevalence and phasing of the Third Degree.
Clip: S35 E1 | 4:16
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
The Lie Detector
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
American Experience Season 34
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Plague at the Golden Gate
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Flood in the Desert
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45
Zoot Suit Riots
Watch 51:32
American Experience
Zoot Suit Riots
In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date.
Episode: S14 E6 | 51:32
The American Diplomat
Watch 52:43
American Experience
The American Diplomat
Three Black diplomats who broke racial barriers at the State Department during Cold War.
Episode: S34 E2 | 52:43
Riveted: The History of Jeans
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Riveted: The History of Jeans
Discover the fascinating and surprising story of this iconic American garment.
Episode: S34 E1 | 52:39
The Codebreaker
Watch 52:49
American Experience
The Codebreaker
The fascinating story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, the groundbreaking cryptanalyst.
Episode: S33 E1 | 52:49