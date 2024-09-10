© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

September 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7051 | 55m 49s

In Mexico, thousands are protesting against a highly controversial judicial reform plan. NPR's Eyder Peralta joins the show from the senate in Mexico City. For more on these reforms, former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda joins from New York. Paralympic champion Oksana Masters on scoring two gold medals in two days. American philosopher Jason Stanley on his new book "Erasing History."

Aired: 09/09/24
Extras
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Russia, Nazi Germany, MAGA: The Dangers of Weaponizing History and Education
Jason Stanley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7051 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2024
Yair Golan; Susanne Bier; Alec MacGillis
Episode: S2024 E7052 | 55:47
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Is the U.S. Public School System Collapsing? New ProPublica Report
ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis discusses his piece on public school closures in the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E7052 | 17:50
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
“What Are Children For?” Why Millennials and Gen-Zers Aren’t Having Kids
Anastasia Berg and Rachel Wiseman discuss their book “What Are Children For?”
Clip: S2024 E7050 | 17:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Why Is the U.S. Military Struggling to Find Recruits? Reporter Explains
Missy Ryan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7049 | 17:35
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Does the U.S. Need a “Clean Energy Marshall Plan”? Harris Advisor Says Yes
Economic Adviser to the Harris Campaign Brian Deese discusses clean energy and the economy.
Clip: S2024 E7048 | 18:01
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Has the Supreme Court Undermined Voting Rights? David Daley Explains
David Daley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7047 | 17:58
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2024
Yair Golan; Susanne Bier; Alec MacGillis
Episode: S2024 E7052 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51