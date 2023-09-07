© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 8, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6050 | 55m 19s

Evan Osnos and Mona Charen assess the state of Biden's leadership as the G20 summit begins. Mexican activist Gabriela Jaurgeui on the women’s rights news out of Mexico. Reporter Melissa Korn speaks about her investigation into the cost of higher education. Members of The Blind Boys of Alabama gospel choir talk about their new album and their work of “spreading love” for over 80 years.

Aired: 09/07/23
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
“Colleges Spend Like There’s No Tomorrow” — But On What?
Reporter Melissa Korn discusses her investigation into the cost of higher education.
Clip: S2023 E6050 | 17:47
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: “Most Dangerous Woman in the World"
Sung-Yoon Lee joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6049 | 17:37
Watch 5:35
Amanpour and Company
"The Last Politician:" Inside Biden's White House
Franklin Foer joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6049 | 5:35
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2023
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston
Episode: S2023 E6048 | 55:15
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
PBS’ America Outdoors: How Nature Connects With Culture
Baratunde Thurston discusses the new season of PBS’s “America Outdoors.”
Clip: S2023 E6048 | 17:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Will Congress Seat a Cherokee Delegate?
Kimberly Teehee joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6047 | 17:50
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
September 01, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Mykola Kuleba; Sang-Hyup Kim
Episode: S2023 E6045 | 55:20
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
How Climate Change Is at the Forefront of Korea’s Goals
Sang-Hyup Kim discusses South Korea’s climate policy and future goals.
Clip: S2023 E6045 | 18:15
