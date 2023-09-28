© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

September 29, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6065 | 55m 59s

Sen. Patty Murray and fmr. Rep. Jane Harman reflect on the life and legacy of Dianne Feinstein. Matthew Bryza, fmr. US ambassador to Azerbaijan, discusses the takeover of the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan. Gordon Fairclough of The WSJ on the struggle to free his fellow reporter Evan Gershkovich. National climate advisor Ali Zaidi on the US's plans to combat climate change.

Aired: 09/28/23
Extras
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Biden Adm. to Train 20,000 in Skills to Fight Climate Change
White House national climate advisor Ali Zaidi discusses the fight against climate change.
Clip: S2023 E6065 | 17:56
Watch 17:28
Amanpour and Company
How a Prison Marathon Changes Lives
Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6064 | 17:28
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Top Evangelical Leader: “We’ve Lost Our Credibility"
Russell Moore discusses his new book "Losing Our Religion.”
Clip: S2023 E6063 | 17:23
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Why The Migrant Crisis Has Sent NYC to its Breaking Point
Muzaffar Chishti joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6062 | 18:16
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Will Big Tech End Privacy As We Know It?
Kashmir Hill joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6061 | 18:09
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
The Untold Story of NASA’s First Class of Female Astronauts
Loren Grush discusses her new book, "The Six."
Clip: S2023 E6060 | 17:36
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2023
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
Episode: S2023 E6057 | 55:15
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2023
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Episode: S2023 E6056 | 55:42
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42