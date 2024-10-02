September 26, 2024

Extras
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Amanda Jones joins the show.
Dr. Francis Collins discusses his new book "The Road to Wisdom."
Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Abdallah Bou Habib; Guy Zur; Sonia Purnell; Ayana Elizabeth Johnson