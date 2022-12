September 26, 2022

In her illustrated memoir "Persepolis" author Marjane Satrapi recounts growing up in Iran during the revolution. In an exclusive interview, Christiane speaks to Chile’s new president, Gabriel Boric, who recently made an impassioned call to fight for democracy at the U.N. Author Joshua Prager has spent a decade researching the life of "Jane Roe" -- the woman at the heart of Roe v. Wade.