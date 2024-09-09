© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7052 | 55m 47s

Yair Golan, leader of Israeli Democrats Party discusses his efforts to create a political alternative to PM Netanyahu. "The Perfect Couple" is a new Netflix series with a star-studded cast from Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier. She joins the show to talk about the project. ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis speaks about plummeting public school enrollment and school closures in the U.S.

Aired: 09/09/24
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2024
Eyder Peralta; Jorge Castañeda; Oksana Masters; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2024 E7051 | 55:49
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Russia, Nazi Germany, MAGA: The Dangers of Weaponizing History and Education
Jason Stanley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7051 | 18:09
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Is the U.S. Public School System Collapsing? New ProPublica Report
ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis discusses his piece on public school closures in the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E7052 | 17:50
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
“What Are Children For?” Why Millennials and Gen-Zers Aren’t Having Kids
Anastasia Berg and Rachel Wiseman discuss their book “What Are Children For?”
Clip: S2024 E7050 | 17:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2024
General Oleksandr Syrskyi; Chris Coons; Anastasia Berg; Rachel Wiseman
Episode: S2024 E7050 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Why Is the U.S. Military Struggling to Find Recruits? Reporter Explains
Missy Ryan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7049 | 17:35
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Does the U.S. Need a “Clean Energy Marshall Plan”? Harris Advisor Says Yes
Economic Adviser to the Harris Campaign Brian Deese discusses clean energy and the economy.
Clip: S2024 E7048 | 18:01
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Has the Supreme Court Undermined Voting Rights? David Daley Explains
David Daley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7047 | 17:58
