Amanpour and Company

September 01, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6045 | 55m 20s

Ukrainian foreign minister joins to discuss the latest from the counteroffensive. Mykola Kuleba, the CEO of Save Ukraine, discusses arranging the reunions of children and their families in Ukraine. Sang-Hyup Kim, co-chair of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth, talks about South Korea’s climate policy.

Aired: 08/31/23
