© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 23, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6081 | 55m 42s

Ilana Dayan is one of the Israel’s best-known journalists and joins Christiane from Jerusalem. British-Palestinian plastic surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah went back to Gaza to assist and treat the injured at hospitals and joins the show. Andriy Zagorodnyuk was Ukrainian defense minister and is now a government adviser and joins the show. Ben Sheehan joins the show to discuss the dangers of propaganda.

Aired: 10/22/23
Extras
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2023
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Episode: S2023 E6084 | 55:21
Watch 17:07
Amanpour and Company
Romney Fears “Creeping Authoritarianism Within the GOP”
McKay Coppins joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6084 | 17:07
Watch 5:55
Amanpour and Company
Hillary Clinton on Teaching Gen Z Good Leadership
Hillary Clinton joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6084 | 5:55
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2023
Gavin Newsom; Tareq Baconi; Esther Perel
Episode: S2023 E6083 | 55:56
Watch 16:49
Amanpour and Company
Historian Tareq Baconi on the Origins and Future of Hamas
Historian Tareq Baconi discusses the origins, goals, and future of Hamas.
Preview: S2023 E6083 | 16:49
Watch 16:42
Amanpour and Company
How the Israel-Hamas War Could Impact the 2024 U.S. Election
Waleed Shahid discusses the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the 2024 elections
Clip: S2023 E6082 | 16:42
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2023
Queen Rania of Jordan; Gershon Baskin; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2023 E6082 | 55:31
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Behind the Viral Post on Israel-Hamas Propaganda
Ben Sheehan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6081 | 17:46
Watch 5:19
Amanpour and Company
Journalist Ilana Dayan on Sentiments in Israel
Ilana Dayan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6081 | 5:19
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2023
Mohsen Sarhan; Benoit Carpentier; Robin Wright; Nic Robertson; Ory Slonim; Steve Inskeep
Episode: S2023 E6080 | 55:13
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2023
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Episode: S2023 E6084 | 55:21
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2023
Gavin Newsom; Tareq Baconi; Esther Perel
Episode: S2023 E6083 | 55:56
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2023
Queen Rania of Jordan; Gershon Baskin; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2023 E6082 | 55:31
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2023
Mohsen Sarhan; Benoit Carpentier; Robin Wright; Nic Robertson; Ory Slonim; Steve Inskeep
Episode: S2023 E6080 | 55:13
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 19, 2023
Col. Miri Eisen; Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish & Shlomi Eldar; Anna Coren; Jack Stripling
Episode: S2023 E6079 | 55:39
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Marwan Muasher; Richard Haass; Rashid Khalidi
Episode: S2023 E6078 | 55:37
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2023
Sameh Shoukry; Sharone Lifschitz; Radek Sikorski; Sari Bashi
Episode: S2023 E6077 | 55:50
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2023
Lynn Hastings; Yair Lapid; Mustafa Barghouti; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6076 | 55:37
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2023
Becky Anderson; Jan Egeland; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Hillary Clinton; Ambassador Dennis Ross
Episode: S2023 E6075 | 55:50
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2023
Mark Regev; Ghassan Abu Sittah; Yuval Noah Harari; Rajiv Shah
Episode: S2023 E6074 | 55:29