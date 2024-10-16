October 15, 2024

Extras
Bill Adair joins the show.
Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck discusses the latest on the Supreme Court.
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio discusses the upcoming election.
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
WSJ reporter Anat Peled discusses intelligence failures by the IDF regarding Nahal Oz base.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Rami Mortada; Bill Carlson; Anat Peled
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo