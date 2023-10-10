October 11, 2023

IDF spokesperson Ltn. Conricus with the latest from Tel Aviv. Retired Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin gives his analysis of the situation. Sahar Ben-Sela survived the festival massacre and tells his story. Kim Ghattas on America's role in this crisis. Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha describes what is happening in Gaza. Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo on the crises in his country and in Israel.