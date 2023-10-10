© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6073 | 55m 22s

IDF spokesperson Ltn. Conricus with the latest from Tel Aviv. Retired Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin gives his analysis of the situation. Sahar Ben-Sela survived the festival massacre and tells his story. Kim Ghattas on America's role in this crisis. Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha describes what is happening in Gaza. Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo on the crises in his country and in Israel.

Aired: 10/10/23
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Survivor of Hamas Attack on Israeli Festival Tells His Story
Sahar Ben-Sela tells his story of surviving the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival.
Clip: S2023 E6073 | 6:09
Watch 5:06
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Poet On Life in Gaza Amid Israel’s Retaliation
Mosab Abu Toha describes the situation in Gaza as Israeli retaliatory airstrikes continue.
Clip: S2023 E6073 | 5:06
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
How Conflicts Like the Israel-Hamas War Escalate Hate Speech
Imran Ahmed joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 18:15
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2023
Ehud Barak; Abbey Onn; Khamis Elessi; Imran Ahmed
Episode: S2023 E6072 | 55:29
Watch 4:37
Amanpour and Company
Israeli Hostages to Family: "This is a Holocaust"
Abbey Onn joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 4:37
Watch 5:27
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Israeli PM: "Hamas [Must] Suffer the Proper Blow"
Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 5:27
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2023
Alexandra Ariev; Amit Ganish; Ltn. Conricus; Tzipi Livni; Efraim Halevy; Omar Ghraieb +
Episode: S2023 E6071 | 55:11
Watch 4:52
Amanpour and Company
Oxfam Humanitarian Worker on the Situation Inside Gaza
Omar Ghraieb calls in from Gaza.
Clip: S2023 E6071 | 4:52
Watch 4:25
Amanpour and Company
Survivor Describes Hamas Attack on Israeli Music Festival
Amit Ganish describes her experience of the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival.
Clip: S2023 E6071 | 4:25
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Clip: S2023 E6070 | 18:15
