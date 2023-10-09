© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 10, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6072 | 55m 29s

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak on the war with Hamas. Abbey Onn, an American Israeli, reports that five members of her family were kidnapped. Gaza doctor Khamis Elessi condemns the death of civilians on both sides. Imran Ahmed on how misinformation about the war is being amplified by social media. John Kirby on Israel's right to defend itself -- and what role the U.S. is playing.

Aired: 10/09/23
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
How Conflicts Like the Israel-Hamas War Escalate Hate Speech
Imran Ahmed joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 18:15
Watch 4:37
Amanpour and Company
Israeli Hostages to Family: "This is a Holocaust"
Abbey Onn joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 4:37
Watch 5:27
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Israeli PM: "Hamas [Must] Suffer the Proper Blow"
Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 5:27
Watch 4:52
Amanpour and Company
Oxfam Humanitarian Worker on the Situation Inside Gaza
Omar Ghraieb calls in from Gaza.
Clip: S2023 E6071 | 4:52
Watch 4:25
Amanpour and Company
Survivor Describes Hamas Attack on Israeli Music Festival
Amit Ganish describes her experience of the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival.
Clip: S2023 E6071 | 4:25
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2023
Alexandra Ariev; Amit Ganish; Ltn. Conricus; Tzipi Livni; Efraim Halevy; Omar Ghraieb +
Episode: S2023 E6071 | 55:11
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2023
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6070 | 55:58
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Historian: GOP “Has Become an Extremist Faction”
Clip: S2023 E6070 | 18:15
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Financial Fraud Trial Begins: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?
Sheelah Kolhatkar joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6069 | 18:12
