Amanpour and Company

October 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6067 | 55m 25s

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani discusses what her country can do to normalise tensions with Serbia. Elissa Slotkin talks about a potential threat to the aid to Ukraine. Rebecca Miller on filmmaking, comedy and the Hollywood strike. Vincent Schiraldi discusses his new book which explores probation and parole.

Aired: 10/02/23
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“Trail ‘em, Nail ‘em and Jail ‘em:” Issues with U.S. Parole
Vincent Schiraldi discusses his new book which explores probation and parole in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E6067 | 18:21
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2023
Leo Varadkar; Penny Wong; Jens Stoltenberg; Diana B. Henriques
Episode: S2023 E6057 | 55:15