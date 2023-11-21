© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6103 | 55m 56s

Veteran negotiator Gershon Baskin discusses the hostage exchange agreed upon by Israel and Hamas. Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor for the International Criminal Court on what justice could look like long-term in the Israel-Hamas war. Oscar award-winning director Roger Ross Williams talks about his new film “Stamped from the Beginning” about the roots of anti-Black racism in America.

Aired: 11/21/23
Watch 18:47
Amanpour and Company
Roger Ross Williams’ Work Is Personal
Roger Ross Williams discusses his new film “Stamped from the Beginning.”
Clip: S2023 E6103 | 18:47
Watch 16:35
Amanpour and Company
Holocaust Survivor Nina Gottlieb Breaks 80 Years of Silence
Daniel Lombroso and Nina Gottlieb join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6102 | 16:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Attorney: Elon Musk’s X “Is Unable to Rein in Hate"
Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press on misinformation and hate on social media.
Clip: S2023 E6101 | 17:52
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Life After “Maid:" Stephanie Land on Her New Book “Class”
Stephanie Land joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6100 | 18:22
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
From Trump’s Speech to Israel-Gaza: The Politics of Language
Jason Stanley discusses his new book "The Politics of Language."
Clip: S2023 E6099 | 17:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
