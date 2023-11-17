November 20, 2023

Former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak on the news out of al-Shifa Hospital and what must happen next. Paul Caruana Galizia, author of “A Death in Malta” tells the story of his mother, renowned Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb. Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press, on the responsibility of social media platforms when it comes to misinformation.