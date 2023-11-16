© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 17, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6100 | 55m 41s

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas met U.S. House Speaker Johnson this week. Upon her return, she spoke to Christiane from the Estonian capital of Tallinn. Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker, discusses what to make of this moment as war, politics and dangerous rhetoric collide. Stephanie Land is back with a sequel, "Class," which picks up her story where "Maid" left off.

Aired: 11/16/23
Extras
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Life After “Maid:" Stephanie Land on Her New Book “Class”
Stephanie Land joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6100 | 18:22
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
From Trump’s Speech to Israel-Gaza: The Politics of Language
Jason Stanley discusses his new book "The Politics of Language."
Clip: S2023 E6099 | 17:43
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Climate of Hate: Muslim Americans Face Rise In Islamophobia
Laila El-Haddad joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6098 | 18:19
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 17:20
Amanpour and Company
New Book Explores the Push for the ERA & the Women of NOW
Katherine Turk discusses her book "The Women of NOW."
Clip: S2023 E6097 | 17:20
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui; Gina Raimondo; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
How the Israel-Gaza Crisis Is Dividing American Jews
Emily Tamkin joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6096 | 17:39
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2023
Nada Bashir; Sasha Dovzhyk; Susanne Nossel; Katalin Kariko
Episode: S2023 E6095 | 55:25
