Amanpour and Company

May 9, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5223 | 55m 23s

Once a member of the Russian state Duma, Ilya Ponomarev is putting all his efforts into countering Putin’s propaganda. A group called Senior Women for Climate Protection Switzerland are saying Swiss climate policies are putting their health and their human rights at risk. Geoffrey Hinton is considered the godfather of AI. He joins the show to dive deeper into the dangers and how to manage them.

Aired: 05/08/23
May 9, 2023
Geoffrey Hinton Warns of the “Existential Threat” of AI
Amanpour and Company
Geoffrey Hinton Warns of the “Existential Threat” of AI
Geoffrey Hinton joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5223 | 17:54
Gretchen Morgenson: Private Equity Runs and Wrecks America
Amanpour and Company
Gretchen Morgenson: Private Equity Runs and Wrecks America
Gretchen Morgenson joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5222 | 17:50
May 8, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2023
Terry McAuliffe; Ali Vaez; Gretchen Morgenson
Episode: S2023 E5222 | 55:07
May 5, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2023
Cindy McCain; Simon Schama and Mark Landler; Toni Hasenbeck
Episode: S2023 E5221 | 55:27
Oklahoma’s Domestic Abuse Problem
Amanpour and Company
Oklahoma’s Domestic Abuse Problem
Toni Hasenbeck joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5221 | 16:45
Global Hunger Hits Crisis Levels: WFP's Cindy McCain
Amanpour and Company
Global Hunger Hits Crisis Levels: WFP's Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5221 | 5:43
Sen. King on SCOTUS Ethics: “Who Will Guard the Guardians?"
Amanpour and Company
Sen. King on SCOTUS Ethics: “Who Will Guard the Guardians?"
Senator Angus King joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5220 | 18:17
May 4, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 4, 2023
Diane Foley; Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht; Sen. Angus King
Episode: S2023 E5220 | 55:38
May 3, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2023
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2023 E5219 | 55:23
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Amanpour and Company
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Sathnam Sanghera joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5219 | 18:08
