Amanpour and Company

May 4, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5220 | 55m 38s

Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht are appearing together for the first time in the Manhattan Theatre Club’s new play, "Summer, 1976." Sen. Angus King has introduced new bipartisan legislation, The Supreme Court Code of Conduct Act. The James W. Foley Foundation fights to free the wrongfully detained and to protect journalists around the world.

Aired: 05/03/23
May 4, 2023
Sen. King on SCOTUS Ethics: “Who Will Guard the Guardians?"
Amanpour and Company
Sen. King on SCOTUS Ethics: “Who Will Guard the Guardians?"
Senator Angus King joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5220 | 18:17
May 3, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2023
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2023 E5219 | 55:23
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Amanpour and Company
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Sathnam Sanghera joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5219 | 18:08
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma on His Latest Profect, "Our Common Nature"
Amanpour and Company
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma on His Latest Profect, "Our Common Nature"
Yo-Yo Ma joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5218 | 5:58
How Early Digital Media Led to Trump and Alt-Right
Amanpour and Company
How Early Digital Media Led to Trump and Alt-Right
Ben Smith joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5218 | 18:17
May 2, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E5218 | 55:38
May 1, 2023
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2023
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Episode: S2023 E5217 | 55:38
How Libraries Became a Political Battleground
Amanpour and Company
How Libraries Became a Political Battleground
Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5217 | 18:08
April 28, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E5216 | 55:22
The Future of Fertility
Amanpour and Company
The Future of Fertility
Emily Witt joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5216 | 17:51
