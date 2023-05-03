May 4, 2023

Extras
Senator Angus King joins the show.
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Sathnam Sanghera joins the show.
Yo-Yo Ma joins the show.
Ben Smith joins the show.
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada joins the show.
Emily Witt joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Emma Tucker; Yusra Ghannouchi; Jacob Bogage
Chris Sununu; Harry Belafonte; Theresa Runstedtler
Dmytro Kuleba; Justin J. Pearson; Gloria Johnson; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
J. Peter Pham; Evan Osnos; Anton Troianovski; Dr. Ivanka Nebor and Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich
Brian Hioe; Vivian Schiller; David Grann; John Oppermann
Jason Rezaian; Tara Tahbaz; Babak Namazi; Tamara Rojo; Laura Trevelyan