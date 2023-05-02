© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

May 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5219 | 55m 23s

Gen. Sir Richard Shirreff, NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, joins Christiane following a recent trip to Ukraine. Al Jazeera’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous, correspondent for the Polk Award-winning documentary “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh,” joins the program. Michel Martin talks with Sathnam Sanghera, whose book “Empireland” is an examination of Britain’s complicated past.

Aired: 05/02/23
May 3, 2023
Extras
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Is Britain Ready for an Imperial Reckoning?
Sathnam Sanghera joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5219 | 18:08
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma on His Latest Profect, "Our Common Nature"
Watch 5:58
Amanpour and Company
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma on His Latest Profect, "Our Common Nature"
Yo-Yo Ma joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5218 | 5:58
How Early Digital Media Led to Trump and Alt-Right
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
How Early Digital Media Led to Trump and Alt-Right
Ben Smith joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5218 | 18:17
May 2, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E5218 | 55:38
May 1, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2023
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Episode: S2023 E5217 | 55:38
How Libraries Became a Political Battleground
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
How Libraries Became a Political Battleground
Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5217 | 18:08
April 28, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E5216 | 55:22
The Future of Fertility
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
The Future of Fertility
Emily Witt joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5216 | 17:51
April 27, 2023
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2023
Emma Tucker; Yusra Ghannouchi; Jacob Bogage
Episode: S2023 E5215 | 55:26
Inside the Conservative Campaign to Relax Child Labor Laws
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Conservative Campaign to Relax Child Labor Laws
The Washington Post's Jacob Bogage discusses his latest reporting.
Clip: S2023 E5215 | 18:22
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
May 2, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E5218 | 55:38
May 1, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2023
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Episode: S2023 E5217 | 55:38
April 28, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E5216 | 55:22
April 27, 2023
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2023
Emma Tucker; Yusra Ghannouchi; Jacob Bogage
Episode: S2023 E5215 | 55:26
April 26, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2023
Chris Sununu; Harry Belafonte; Theresa Runstedtler
Episode: S2023 E5214 | 55:37
April 25, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Justin J. Pearson; Gloria Johnson; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Episode: S2023 E5213 | 55:37
April 24, 2023
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2023
J. Peter Pham; Evan Osnos; Anton Troianovski; Dr. Ivanka Nebor and Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich
Episode: S2023 E5212 | 55:28
April 21, 2023
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2023
Brian Hioe; Vivian Schiller; David Grann; John Oppermann
Episode: S2023 E5211 | 55:28
April 20, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 20, 2023
Jason Rezaian; Tara Tahbaz; Babak Namazi; Tamara Rojo; Laura Trevelyan
Episode: S2023 E5210 | 55:22
April 19, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2023
Floyd Abrams; Hamid Khalafallah; Anna Winger; Mike Giglio
Episode: S2023 E5209 | 55:37