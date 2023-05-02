May 3, 2023

Gen. Sir Richard Shirreff, NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, joins Christiane following a recent trip to Ukraine. Al Jazeera’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous, correspondent for the Polk Award-winning documentary “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh,” joins the program. Michel Martin talks with Sathnam Sanghera, whose book “Empireland” is an examination of Britain’s complicated past.