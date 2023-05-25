© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 26, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5236 | 55m 37s

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on a landmark deal to protect the Colorado River. South Carolina State Senator Penry Gustafson (R) joins to discuss the abortion ban that was passed in her state and then temporarily blocked. National security analyst Peter Bergen speaks about negotiations to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. And Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy discusses the future of AI in education.

Aired: 05/25/23
