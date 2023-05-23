© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 24, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5234 | 55m 26s

Republican Secretary of State Trey Grayson joins to discuss what the growing group of GOP candidates will mean for the party. Whistleblower Reality Winner and director Tina Satter, discuss the new film, "Reality" that tells Winner's story. On the 1 year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, Hari speaks to the parents of survivor Caitlyne Gonzales. Singer Bryan Adams talks about his new album.

Aired: 05/23/23
Extras
