May 15, 2023

Correspondent Matthew Chance joins the show to discuss President Zelenskyy's visit to London to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Brazil’s foreign minister Mauro Vieira talks about Brazils refusal to send arms to Ukraine. Jomana Karadsheh and Asli Aydintasbas analyze Turkish elections. Finally, Saadia Zahidi joins the show to speak about how AI and automation is impacting the job market.