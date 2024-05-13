© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

May 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6227 | 55m 53s

Georgia's parliament passes a controversial bill which critics say mirrors a law used in Russia to crack down on opposition. Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili joins the show. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins from Kyiv. The Washington Post's David Herszenhorn on Putin's Russia. Writer and religious scholar Reza Aslan on "A Kids Book About Israel & Palestine."

Aired: 05/13/24
Extras
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Putin’s New Russia: History Rewritten, Dissent Silenced, Anti-West Doctrine
David Herszenhorn joins the show
Clip: S2024 E6227 | 18:12
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2024
General Amos Yadlin; Arwa Damon; Jen Psaki; Ray Suarez
Episode: S2024 E6226 | 55:52
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“We Are Home:” An Oral History of Immigration in America
Ray Suarez discusses his new book "We Are Home."
Clip: S2024 E6226 | 18:12
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2024
Michael Schill; Jodie Ginsberg; Platon; Brad Wilcox
Episode: S2024 E6220 | 55:52
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Is Marriage the Key to Happiness and Wealth? One Sociologist Says Yes.
Sociologist Brad Wilcox discusses his new book "Get Married."
Clip: S2024 E6220 | 18:03
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2024
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Douglas Belkin; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2024 E6219 | 55:34
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
The Class of ‘24: Entered College During COVID-19, Graduating Among Protests
Douglas Belkin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6219 | 17:03
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2024
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2024 E6218 | 55:53
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
He Wrote a Definition of Antisemitism; Now He Says It’s Being Weaponized
Kenneth Stern joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6218 | 18:23
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2024
General Amos Yadlin; Arwa Damon; Jen Psaki; Ray Suarez
Episode: S2024 E6226 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2024
Michael Schill; Jodie Ginsberg; Platon; Brad Wilcox
Episode: S2024 E6220 | 55:52
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6224 | 55:37
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6221 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6223 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6222 | 55:53
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
May 10, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Episode: S2024 E6225 | 55:23
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2024
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Douglas Belkin; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2024 E6219 | 55:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2024
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2024 E6218 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52