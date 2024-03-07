© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6180 | 55m 39s

Anat Shenker-Osorio breaks down Pres. Biden's State of the Union address. Rachel Cockerell's new book, "Melting Point," tells the story of Jews from Russia seeking refuge in Texas in the early 19th century. We revisit Christiane’s conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Neuroscientist Charan Ranganath shares years of research about age and memory in his new book "Why We Remember."

Aired: 03/07/24
Extras
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Memory Expert on Biden, Trump, and the Stereotypes of Aging
Charan Ranganath joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6180 | 17:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
“The Real Culture Wars” Between Democracy and Autocracy
Suzanne Nossel discusses her latest essay on how culture can shape the world order.
Clip: S2024 E6179 | 18:13
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
Why Alabama IVF Ruling Has Split the GOP
Mona Charen joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6178 | 18:32
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Why Some Americans Think Voting Isn’t Worth the Hassle
Marcela Valdes discusses the effect of ambivalent voters in the 2024 U.S. election.
Clip: S2024 E6177 | 17:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 5:38
Amanpour and Company
Former Israeli PM Barak Criticizes Netanyahu's Leadership
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 5:38
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Is Redemption a Human Right? Tracking the Demise of Clemency
"A Wall Is Just a Wall" author Reiko Hillyer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 17:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2024
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Episode: S2024 E6175 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 29, 2024
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Episode: S2024 E6174 | 55:53
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Episode: S2024 E6173 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2024
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Episode: S2024 E6172 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2024
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Episode: S2024 E6171 | 55:53
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2024
Fiona Hill; Annalena Baerbock; Penny Pritzker
Episode: S2024 E6170 | 55:29