WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

March 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6179 | 55m 53s

Chen Almog-Goldstein's husband and daughter were murdered by Hamas and she and her three youngest children were then kidnapped and held for 51 days in Gaza. She tells her story. Suzanne Nossel CEO of PEN America Center discusses the power of culture to shape the world order. Plus, reports on Putin's propaganda machine and rising violence in Haiti.

Aired: 03/06/24
Extras
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
“The Real Culture Wars” Between Democracy and Autocracy
Suzanne Nossel discusses her latest essay on how culture can shape the world order.
Clip: S2024 E6179 | 18:13
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
Why Alabama IVF Ruling Has Split the GOP
Mona Charen joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6178 | 18:32
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Why Some Americans Think Voting Isn’t Worth the Hassle
Marcela Valdes discusses the effect of ambivalent voters in the 2024 U.S. election.
Clip: S2024 E6177 | 17:54
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Is Redemption a Human Right? Tracking the Demise of Clemency
"A Wall Is Just a Wall" author Reiko Hillyer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 17:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
Watch 5:57
Amanpour and Company
Life in Rafah: "We Are Humans, We Deserve a Better Life"
Displaced Palestinian Daiana Al-Bukhari joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 5:57
Watch 5:38
Amanpour and Company
Former Israeli PM Barak Criticizes Netanyahu's Leadership
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 5:38
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
The Untold Story of the Race to Record “We Are the World”
Bao Nguyen and Tom Bahler discuss the documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop.”
Clip: S2024 E6175 | 18:23
