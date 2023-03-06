© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 7, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5178 | 55m 08s

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins Christiane to discuss immigration. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis explains how his country is being impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Adrienne LaFrance, Executive Editor of The Atlantic, discusses her new cover story "The New Anarchy."

Aired: 03/06/23
March 7, 2023
Extras
Adrienne LaFrance on "The New Anarchy"
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Adrienne LaFrance on "The New Anarchy"
Adrienne LaFrance, Executive Editor of The Atlantic, joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5178 | 17:38
COVID-19 Three Years Later: How A Vaccine Was Created
Watch 17:08
Amanpour and Company
COVID-19 Three Years Later: How A Vaccine Was Created
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5177 | 17:08
March 6, 2023
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2023
Mike Mullen; Jing Tsu; Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Episode: S2023 E5177 | 55:26
March 3, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2023
James Lasdun; Jixian Wang; Dasha Zakopaylo; Salah Hamwi; Steven Levy
Episode: S2023 E5176 | 55:37
“Playing With Dynamite:” How Chatbots Will Change the World
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
“Playing With Dynamite:” How Chatbots Will Change the World
WIRED Editor at Large Steven Levy discusses the AI chatbot revolution.
Clip: S2023 E5176 | 18:03
These Ukrainian Children Shelter Apart From Abusive Parents
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
These Ukrainian Children Shelter Apart From Abusive Parents
Director Simon Lereng Wilmont discusses his documentary "A House Made of Splinters."
Clip: S2023 E5175 | 17:51
March 2, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2023
Shireen Falah Saab; Laura Poitras; Simon Lereng Wilmont
Episode: S2023 E5175 | 55:37
March 1, 2023
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2023
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian; Anna Maria Corazza Bildt; Jeh Johnson
Episode: S2023 E5174 | 55:21
Jeh Johnson: No Quick Fix to Migration Woes
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
Jeh Johnson: No Quick Fix to Migration Woes
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses Biden's new asylum restrictions.
Clip: S2023 E5174 | 17:25
February 28, 2023
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2023
Bolanle Olukanni; Roger Cohen; Anand Menon; David Brooks
Episode: S2023 E5173 | 55:17
