March 5, 2024

Marcela Valdes discusses the effect of ambivalent voters in the 2024 U.S. election.
"A Wall Is Just a Wall" author Reiko Hillyer joins the show.
Displaced Palestinian Daiana Al-Bukhari joins the show.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak joins the show.
Bao Nguyen and Tom Bahler discuss the documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop.”
"LatinoLand" author Marie Arana joins the show.
Mark Regev, Special Adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister, joins the show.
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Fiona Hill; Annalena Baerbock; Penny Pritzker
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn